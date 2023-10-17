24th annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns to Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The 24th annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival is coming to Richmond Hill this weekend.

Preparation already underway here at J. F. Gregory Park as the festival gets even closer to opening day.

The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival it’s something locals and visitors look forward to every year.

And for all you seafood lovers, this event is perfect for you.

“At the festival we have over 18 food vendors, so everyone pretty much has a seafood item,” Summer Beal said.

Summer Beal helped organize this weekend’s event, and although she says food and live entertainment is what’s on most visitors’ minds, there’s a lot more to be seen at the festival.

“We also have arts and crafts booths, we have business booths, there is an entire carnival,” Beal said.

And one of those arts and crafts booths will be filled by local artist Steve Shrader.

“The festival, it’s one of the best venues of our year,” Steve Shrader said.

Shrader says this festival is especially exciting because he used to live in Richmond Hill.

“We like it because we get to see old faces and friends there. People perhaps we haven’t seen for the last year. The Ogeechee Seafood Fest is more of a homecoming,” Shrader said.

Shrader says he loves being to share his life’s passion with the community.

“Bring a peaceful sense of mind to people and certainly we want them to be able to be able to look at the artwork on the wall and just have a sense of inner peace when they look at it.”

He says he’s been getting ready for this event for a while.

“Preparation for this begins months and advance and we’re always tied in closely to the chamber.”

And although it takes a lot of hard work to get ready, he says it’s all worth it in the end.

“Once you get in there and you get set up, it’s almost like it’s a dream in a way because people start coming in, they look at your work. But, more so, they come in to say hello and you catch up with each other and that’s really what this is all about.”

“The festival begins right here at J. F. Gregory Park at 5 p.m. Friday and continues throughout the rest of the weekend.

