Back to soccer from Scoliosis Surgery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Country Day girls soccer team that won the middle school championship the last couple of years is practicing for its first high school season that starts in the Spring.

And that means one of the players is back on the pitch and playing as hard as ever less than a year after undergoing major spine surgery that could have put her soccer career in jeopardy.

Less than a year ago, you would never have expected to see Molly Osterloh enjoying one of her favorite places in her family’s backyard.

“Molly has two 18-inch rods in her back that are fused in a few places.”

Molly was 8-years old when she was diagnosed with a case of scoliosis that was so slight, she was told not to worry about it.

“I kind of forgot about it actually.”

“They were like, we’re not even talking about bracing or anything. We just went to our six-month check-ups and it never really grew a lot.

Until five years later, when doctors discovered Molly’s condition had shifted in a couple of different directions.

“He came in with the X-rays and was like ‘so, you’re daughter’s going to need surgery.

“I was really scared because I never had surgery or anything, I never had broken a bone

“She had gone from one 20-degree curve to two curves, on 53 and one 50 something. And I was just in shock.

Eight hours of surgery at Children’s Hospital of Atlanta followed by months of recovery at home had Molly wondering what was the worst part of the process.

“Probably being bound to the bed. I couldn’t really get up, couldn’t go on my phone, couldn’t watch TV.

“The first two weeks were the worst because of the pain. She basically had an incision from the base of her neck to the base of her spine ... it was rough, but once we got to the four-month, she started playing soccer again.

That was a turning point for Molly and her Savannah Country Day 8th grade team that won the Savannah middle school championship.

“It was nice because we won all the other years of middle school too.

Now a high school freshman, Molly is back to full strength, back to being active - and looking forward to being able to return to any activity she chooses.

“I want to go on a roller coaster and go tubing.

“I mean, it’s amazing. She’s just so resilient. She never ever complained about it and she’s just totally gotten back to normal ... I think she’s not going to have any problems at all doing anything. She has such a great attitude and is just a good person.

With a new good trait her classmates have noticed since her surgery.

“Some of them say they wish they could have my posture.

