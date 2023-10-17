Balancing development in Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County continues to see economic growth and the City of Bloomingdale is no exception.

But after the last city council approved a slew of industrial zoning, the current administration says it’s more important now than ever to put an emphasis on residential life.

The way it was described is leaders see Bloomingdale developing into three distinct areas: the downtown area, industrial, and commercial.

Mayor Dennis Baxter said he’s determined to balance out quality of life for people that live here, with business interests as well.

“I was in Pooler from 1987 to 2007 and it’s just like going back and watching the movie over. It’s the same thing happening,” Baxter said.

What’s happening is rapid growth and development in the City of Bloomingdale. Some of it- like residential homes- are sorely needed.

If a development agreement is approved by the Bloomingdale City Council on Thursday, 470 homes will be on their way. Add that to 263 that have already been approved.

But some of the development, like 40 warehouses that have been built right next to residential neighborhoods, are less welcome.

Approved by the last city council, Baxter says they’ve affected quality of life for some Bloomingdale residents.

“I get to look up every morning, walk out to get my morning news, and I see a warehouse staring at me. And what it’s done to the property values of those residents is unbelievable,” Baxter said.

Baxter said that he and his council are also left dealing with collateral issues - like traffic the warehouses bring.

In particular, he said accidents have already started happening at the intersection of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway and Bloomingdale Road, which doesn’t have a stoplight or streetlights.

“That area will soon be turned back over to the City to be maintained and have ownership over, and I don’t feel like it’s a liability our city will be able to take care of,” Baxter said.

Overall, Baxter sees the future of Bloomingdale divided into three areas: the main Highway 80 district, a warehouse district, and a commercial/residential area off Little Neck Road.

The goal moving forward, Baxter says, is to focus on things that cater to the people that live in Bloomingdale.

“To say we’ll balance it out, no I don’t think we’ll ever make that balance. But I think we certainly ought to try to go in the right direction,” Baxter said.

Already, the city has several things in the works to improve road infrastructure and add new businesses to certain areas.

The Bloomingdale City Council recently approved adding a Parker’s convenience store and gas station off Little Neck Road and I-16. The same area where Quik Trip recently opened.

With the addition of the Parker’s, the City Council saw an opportunity to help fix some traffic issues that they’ve seen since the Quik Trip opened.

In the development agreement with Parkers, a deceleration lane will be added to Little Neck Road as well as John Carter Road. There will also be improvements to that overall intersection.

“It’s important for their business as much as it’s important for the folks traveling that area. Just passing through the intersection it’s important for both things. In fact, I feel like it’s probably more important for an ease to get into their business than it is for the folks traveling,” Baxter said.

The approval of traffic improvements comes after some residents of the area have expressed concerns about traffic flow on that road. Also, going so far as to contact state representatives about that, among other issues.

