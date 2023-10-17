Beaufort City Council holding work session, to discuss renaming Historic Review Board

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Over in Beaufort, city council is having a work session to catch up on a couple of recent changes to city codes.

Tuesday night, Beaufort City Council will have a work session recapping recent changes and future plans for the city’s development code, including swapping out the metropolitan planning commission for a city-only one, changing the name of the Historic District Review Board, and going over the removal of Historic Beaufort Foundation’s official seat recommendations.

WTOC spoke with the city’s acting mayor about what will be discussed Tuesday night, starting off with Beaufort separating its planning commission from Port Royal and the surrounding areas. He said that Port Royal also plans to do this.

His reasoning… it simplifies the work commissioners and citizens need to do for approvals.

“The intent of it is to streamline it and make it a little more predictable for applicants that are bringing things before the board,” said Acting Mayor Michael McFee.

Another topic for Tuesday night is potentially renaming the city’s Historic Review Board to its past name, the Board of Architectural Review. McFee says this idea was primarily brought up by the Historic Beaufort Foundation, who recently lost their ability to officially recommend a seat for the Historic District Review Board.

Leaders of Historic Beaufort foundation say it clarifies some confusing names in city code.

“I know during this work session process that there’s been a lot of discussion, particularly in the audience of how confusing all of the ‘HDRB, HRB, HTRC,’ I mean it just gets out of hand,” said Cynthia Jenkins, the executive director of Historic Beaufort Foundation.

The work session starts at 5 p.m. this afternoon. As a reminder, since it is a work session, no official decision-making will be made.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.