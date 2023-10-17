Sky Cams
Beaufort Memorial Hospital unveils renovated lab

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Memorial Hospital has unveiled a newly renovated lab just in time for a big anniversary.

The Cochrane Heart Center marks its 20th year with the opening of a newly renovated cath lab.

The renovation is a part of the hospital’s effort to grow the interventional cardiology program.

Beaufort Memorial performs approximately 650 heart procedures a year in the cath lab.

