Bryan Co. Board of Commissioners adopt new comprehensive plan

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Board of Commissioners recently adopted a new comprehensive plan for the area.

This comprehensive plan is something the county has been working on for 18 months.

Comprehensive plans are required every five years by the state. It helps counties and municipalities plan for the future.

One main thing the county’s community development director says these plans focus on is development and growth in the area.

It helps the county to identify what areas they think will see the most growth in the coming years and maps out how they plan to handle that growth.

County officials also say public feedback plays a big role in the plan’s creation.

“It helps identify the goals and objectives of the communities. And so, for example, like recreation, we do address recreation in our plan, and we find out what type of goals does the community have. Are they looking for us to expand facilities, or are they looking to have more public involvement? Where, you know, do you think we need more parks? So that’s one element that it helps us,” said Audra Miller, Bryan Co. Community Development Director.

Miller refers to this plan as a “living document” that the county can go in and change whenever necessary.

