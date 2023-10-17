Chilly morning, plenty of sunshine!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s chilly outside this morning with many of us waking up to temperatures in the 40s!

Grab a jacket! Temperatures are already about 10 degrees below average this morning. pic.twitter.com/kEQg2xxkdE — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) October 17, 2023

We’ll have plenty of sunshine around today, helping us warm to the mid 60s by noon with highs near 70 degrees. There will be a light northerly breeze today of 5 to 10 miles per hour, adding a coolness to the day.

Wednesday will also start out well-below average with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunshine continues with high in the low to mid 70. Thursday will start out slightly warmer with morning lows in the lower 50s. Dry weather holds through the end of the week with highs in the mid 70s.

Our next cold front moves in on Friday, with our best chance of showers arriving Friday afternoon into the evening. Even with the chance of rain, highs will be in the mid 70s. Some of this rain could dampen Friday evening plans, be sure to get updates throughout the week.

This weekend looks absolutely gorgeous. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Saturday and Sunday look dry with plenty of sunshine!

Tropical update:

There is a tropical wave over the central Atlantic that has a 80 percent chance of developing over the next week, but we are not expecting local impacts at this time. This system is expected to turn northeast over open water due to high pressure.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

