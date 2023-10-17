Sky Cams
How to make Tarragon, Basil Pesto Penne with Plant-Based Meatballs

By Tim Guidera
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - October is Vegetarian Month and we are going to go all our for it with vegan chef Alexander Mack.

He is going to make a dish that is not only good for vegetarians, but good for vegans and also good for anyone with celiac disease,

We will be preparing a tarragon, basil pesto penne with plant-based meatballs.

