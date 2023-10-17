Jury finds man not guilty of two 2018 murders, another shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County man has been acquitted of murder and firearms charges.

A jury handing down the not guilty verdict for Victor McMillar.

He was accused of two separate murders and shooting a woman back in November 2018.

WTOC was able to talk with McMillar’s lawyer moments after the verdict was announced Tuesday afternoon.

He says he’s relieved by the juror’s decision.

McMillar faced 16 counts and was charged with murdering Donte Chisolm and shooting Chisolm’s wife near 61st and Montgomery streets nearly five years ago.

Prosecutors also charged McMillar with killing Jamall Johnson just two days later in a separate shooting.

Throughout the trial, McMillar’s lawyer raised concerns about how the investigation was carried out.

He said that former Savannah police officer Ashley Wood was the detective in the case.

You may remember Wood was fired from the Savannah Police Department over the summer after being accused of falsifying evidence in a separate murder case.

In this trial, jurors heard testimony and evidence for nearly a week before beginning deliberations earlier this afternoon.

They took only a couple of hours to return their verdict.

WTOC asked McMillar’s lawyer Greg Crawford why he thought the verdict came back “not guilty” on all counts.

“I think it was a failure to conduct a proper investigation on the front end. I think that if they had actually searched for suspects instead of trying to pin it on Victor, this investigation would’ve turned very differently,” Gregory Crawford said.

It was emotional inside the courtroom...with one person screaming out when Judge Benjamin Karpf read the not guilty verdict.

Crawford says McMillar has been behind bars for nearly five years.

He says that he expects McMillar to be released soon.

