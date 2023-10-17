Karen Williams running for mayor of Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - All council seats and mayor are up for grabs in Pooler.

Tuesday night, we hear from Karen Williams on why she wants your vote.

Karen Williams has served on council for nearly four years, but is now looking for more responsibility.

“I am ready to serve at the next level. I’m ready to continue my service to both residents and businesses in a way that I’ve been doing for even more than four years, even before I was elected,” said Williams.

She has specific priorities for the city if elected, saying her focus will be on infrastructure, public safety, green space, and education.

“My platform is I A.C.T. and if you think of the letters in I A.C.T. I stands for integrity - that’s how I will lead - A I will be accessible like I have been now, C I will be communicative like I have, and T I will be transparent.”

Williams adds that she will champion her councilmembers and continue the initiatives she has started as one herself. As for why she thinks you should vote for her...

“I’m going to go outside the box and I’m going to make those connections and I’m going to collaborate and I’m going to network and I’m going to help get things done or stop things.”

You can cast your ballot early for the mayor of pooler and councilmembers through November 3rd, with election day itself November 7th.

