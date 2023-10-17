Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Meet Meiko the malamute running for mayor

Meiko the malamute is running for mayor of Anchorage!
By Dave Allgood and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Ak. (KTUU/Gray News) – An unusual candidate is running for mayor in Anchorage and his campaign manager says he has the right deposition for the job – Meiko the Alaskan malamute mix.

Richard “Ziggy” Zeigler is Meiko’s campaign manager and is a fixture in the downtown area, creating murals.

His latest endeavor is backing his favorite candidate in the upcoming election.

“Politics has become kind of a dog-eat-dog kind of thing,” Zeigler said, adding that everyone wants to take pictures of him when they walk up and down the street.

Meiko is a very likable and huggable candidate.

“And he loves to give kisses,” Zeigler said. “Well, I figured why not run a dog for mayor and for office might change things how people feel.”

As perfect as Meiko seems, even he’s got his price.

“You can influence him, I hate to say that. A treat will always get him to respond to you,” Zeigler said, joking that even the ones with paws have flaws.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people shot on Harrison Street in Savannah
One dead, two injured after shooting on Harrison Street in Savannah
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Montgomery Landings Apartments
2 people injured following shooting at Montgomery Landings Apartments
Savannah man arrested in connection to structure fires and burglary
800 people gathered in Johnson Square for outdoor dinner known as Le Diner En Blanc

Latest News

Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Death toll in Gaza City hospital blast rises to at least 500, health ministry says
FILE - The Wisconsin Capitol is seen Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Man faces misdemeanor charge for twice bringing guns to Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see governor
FILE - Former President Donald Trump, center, sits in the courtroom with his legal team before...
With Trump back at civil fraud trial, accountant testifies after key witness Michael Cohen postpones
The Cape Coral, Florida, crash was caught on video.
Car seen on video going airborne into canal
FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, returns to the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in...
LIVE: Voting is underway in the House to elect a new speaker as Republicans nominate Jordan