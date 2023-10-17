Rep. Carter speaks on Israel conflict while at Rotary Club meeting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Israel is in the second week of its war against the terror group Hamas.

More than 1,400 people in southern Israel have been killed in gruesome terrorist attacks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced plans to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. So far, more than 2,800 people have been killed in Gaza.

Representative Buddy Carter was at the Rotary Club of Savannah meeting on Monday.

He explained a resolution is in place to help Israel as soon as Congress gets a Speaker of the House.

“There’s a resolution now a bipartisan resolution that has been put forth and the lead sponsors are the chairman of the foreign affairs committee and the ranking member a republican and a democrat over 400 members of Congress have signed that resolution as soon as we get a speaker in place that will be the first piece of business that we take care of. Israel needs to exist. Israel needs the right to defend themselves,” Rep. Carter said.

