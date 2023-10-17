Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Rep. Carter speaks on Israel conflict while at Rotary Club meeting in Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Israel is in the second week of its war against the terror group Hamas.

More than 1,400 people in southern Israel have been killed in gruesome terrorist attacks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced plans to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. So far, more than 2,800 people have been killed in Gaza.

Representative Buddy Carter was at the Rotary Club of Savannah meeting on Monday.

He explained a resolution is in place to help Israel as soon as Congress gets a Speaker of the House.

“There’s a resolution now a bipartisan resolution that has been put forth and the lead sponsors are the chairman of the foreign affairs committee and the ranking member a republican and a democrat over 400 members of Congress have signed that resolution as soon as we get a speaker in place that will be the first piece of business that we take care of. Israel needs to exist. Israel needs the right to defend themselves,” Rep. Carter said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people shot on Harrison Street in Savannah
One dead, two injured after shooting on Harrison Street in Savannah
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Montgomery Landings Apartments
2 people injured following shooting at Montgomery Landings Apartments
Savannah man arrested in connection to structure fires and burglary
800 people gathered in Johnson Square for outdoor dinner known as Le Diner En Blanc

Latest News

Jonathan Tyleke Fair
Suspect in custody, charged with murder in shooting that killed 3-year-old girl
*
Should you be worried about keeping your VIN number safe?
Jury finds man not guilty of two 2018 murders, another shooting
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on a first ballot, signaling more turmoil ahead