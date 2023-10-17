Sky Cams
Residents gather at District 6 town hall meeting

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hot topics up for discussion Monday night on Savannah’s southside with Alderman Kurtis Purtee.

Residents gathered for the District 6 town hall meeting to hear about how the city plans to address three key topics- affordable housing, homelessness, and law enforcement.

The city manager Jay Melder talked about what the city has planned for 2024 mentioning things like the Georgia Ports Authority’s grant given to the city specifically for affordable housing, and the city’s law enforcement recruitment efforts.

“That’s not only new development, that’s also making repairs where senior citizens are living. They need a new home, they need a new roof, they need new steps, they need installation the makes it safer to age in place. It’s about building new houses on vacant lots that we can sell to first time qualified home buyers at an affordable rate, it’s a really really great program and we’re so happy that Georgia Ports Authority is buying into this program,” said Melder.

