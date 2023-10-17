Savannah Police awarded grant for DUI enforcement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is working to keep our streets safer.

They received a grant to help pay for the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic also known as H.E.A.T. It helps them crack down on driving under the influence in the city.

The Department of Justice announced Monday that it has awarded more than $1.2 million in grant money to support law enforcement and public safety in the Southern District of Georgia.

WTOC got a chance to speak with one officer who told us why this grant would be a huge help in keeping people safe.

“The purpose of that is to really... I don’t want use the word target but to focus on reducing fatal wrecks, DUI crashes, DUI drivers, speeding and distracting driving, and occupant safety. So the grant will also pay for the law enforcement hours, basically they’re paying for their loss of salary while their out working. It also pays for training, it pays for them to attend training in-state in house and out-of-state,” said Capt. Brad Beddow.

Some of that money will be put to use in our area including to buy two new bomb suits for SPD and upgrading traffic enforcement equipment in Garden City.

Liberty County also received $99,000 from a grant to partner with organizations to create a proactive program to prevent the wandering of seniors with dementia.

