SC Court of Appeals grants stay of Murdaugh appeal, continue process of asking for new trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC/WCSC) - The South Carolina Court of Appeals is allowing a stay of Alex Murdaugh’s murder conviction appeal and allowing his defense to seek a new trial in circuit court.

An order signed by Judge H. Bruce Williams on Tuesday granted a motion to suspend Murdaugh’s conviction appeal in order to file a motion for a new trial.

A jury convicted Murdaugh in March in the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and their son, Paul Murdaugh.

Murdaugh’s attorneys claimed jury tampering by Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill in September.

Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, Murdaugh’s defense team said in a statement:

“The recent ruling to stay the appeal and remand the case for a hearing on Alex Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial is welcomed news. We intend to proceed expeditiously and will seek a full blown evidentiary hearing addressing the serious allegations pertaining to improper jury communications by the Clerk of Court.”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the allegations days after Harpootlian and Griffin held a news conference on their motion.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.