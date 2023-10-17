Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Streetlights turning purple across central Texas

Streetlights throughout central Texas are changing from white to purple. (KWTX)
By Ally Kadlubar and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Streetlights throughout central Texas are changing from white to purple because of a malfunction within the LED light fixture.

“They start off white and normal and then they just gradually turn more violet and dim,” said Charlese Butler, spokesperson for the City of Temple.

She said the city inspected streetlights in the area last week and found 11 lights were purple.

Other purple lights can be found throughout central Texas.

The Texas Department of Transportation reports 48 lights are currently affected by the LED defect in the Waco District, which includes Hill, Bosque, McLennan, Limestone, Hamilton, Coryell, Bell and Falls counties.

Butler said the city has not found that the lights have impacted drivers.

DOT said while the lights are not standard, they have not been hazardous to drivers.

Butler said the city is expecting to see more lights turn purple throughout the area.

“We will probably see more changes in those lights because that has happened with most of them,” she said. “It’s likely to see a significant amount changing in the future.”

DOT and Temple are trying to get rid of the lights.

A department spokesperson said the lights are under warranty, and they are working with the manufacturer.

Butler said Temple is aiming to replace the lights by next year.

“We are changing those lights out now as we see them,” Butler said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people shot on Harrison Street in Savannah
One dead, two injured after shooting on Harrison Street in Savannah
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Montgomery Landings Apartments
2 people injured following shooting at Montgomery Landings Apartments
Savannah man arrested in connection to structure fires and burglary
800 people gathered in Johnson Square for outdoor dinner known as Le Diner En Blanc

Latest News

Voting
Voting for Chatham County’s Second District Board of Commissioners underway
Malcolm Mitchell
Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell makes a stop in Savannah encouraging students to read more
In a viral clip, Taylor Swift’s mom Andrea Swift is seen beaming at her daughter as the star...
Taylor Swift’s mom goes viral for proudly watching her daughter at the Eras Tour concert film premiere
FILE - Former President Donald Trump, center, sits in the courtroom with his legal team before...
Trump returns to his civil fraud trial, hears an employee and an appraiser testify against him
Beaufort City Council holding work session
Beaufort City Council holding work session, to discuss renaming Historic Review Board