Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell makes a stop in Savannah encouraging students to read more

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UGA football great and New England Patriots Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell made a stop in Savannah to encourage students to read more.

It’s part of the United Way of the Coastal Empire Read United Initiative to improve early language and literacy for all children in Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Liberty Counties.

The organization is hosting what they call “Reading Rallies” along with Mitchell’s “Share the Magic Foundation.’’

You’re looking at the rally held today in the Enmarket Arena.

It’s open to all second graders in our region.

Think of it as a high-energy pep rally designed to get students excited about reading.

“Malcolm tells a story that is unique to him and that a lot of children in our school systems can relate to. He was afraid of reading. He would rather take a hit on the football field than read a book out loud in the classroom. And I’m sure there are children who have experienced that fear. And I hope that today, he gave them the will, the motivation to persist and to do it even when it gets hard.”

Each student got a free copy of one of Malcolm’s books “The Magician’s Hat.”

And schools are also getting a animated video of Malcolm reading the book that they can play in the classroom.

