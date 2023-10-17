Sky Cams
Suspect in custody, charged with murder in shooting that killed 3-year-old girl

Jonathan Tyleke Fair
Jonathan Tyleke Fair(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - A man is in custody after a shooting that resulted in the death of a three-year-old.

27-year-old Jonathan Tyleke Fair has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On October 1st, Beaufort Police officers responded to a shooting at Cross Creek Apartments. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman with serious injuries.

She was stabilized and taken to the hospital.

Beaufort Police got another report of a gunshot victim en route to the hospital. When officers arrived at the hospital, they found a 25-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries and three-year-old Ariana Fair with life-threatening injuries.

Ariana later died from her injuries.

