Voting for Chatham County’s Second District Board of Commissioners underway

Voting
Voting(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters in Chatham County’s second district have just two hours left to cast their ballot in a special runoff election.

People there are deciding who will represent them on the county’s Board of Commissioners.

Malinda Hodge and David Tootle are vying for the seat left vacant following the death of Larry “Gator” Rivers.

The race was sent to a runoff last month after neither candidate received enough votes to win.

People have been slowly trickling into Morningside Baptist Church one of several district 2 precincts where voters can cast their ballots.

This latest round of voting comes after less than five percent of eligible voters cast a ballot during last month’s special election.

As of midday elections staff say turnout for the runoff has remained slow with around 400 people having voted so far.

Chatham County officials says this runoff is among the first to use redrawn district lines.

A spokesperson from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office says cards notifying voters of any changes, their assigned voting precincts and districts were mailed on October 3rd.

The special election for the county’s district two commission seat was on September 19th before it was sent to a runoff.

Billy Wooten with the Chatham County Board of Elections says if a voter is confused about their voting district...they should go online to the Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page.”

“You can put your information in -- your last name, birthdate, county and it will tell you what district you’re in and what district you’re able to vote in. That’s the quickest way if you have questions about whether you’re in a particular district or not,” Wooten said.

Again only eligible voters in Chatham County’s second district are able to cast a ballot in this election and you must vote in your assigned precinct.

Polls close at 7 p-m.

