‘We didn’t give up hope:’ Owner reunited with dog after two years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A happy homecoming as a dog who was stolen over two years ago in Ohio has found his way back to his owner all the way in Savannah.

Iraq war veteran, Cody Crider was a truck driver in Illinois in 2021, when he decided he wanted someone to join him on the road. Gunner and Cody were fast friends, spending weeks at a time together side by side.

“You create a bond with this dog because you are with him every waking moment,” said Crider.

That was until one night in Youngston, Ohio...

“I just remember calling my buddies and saying ‘dude, I dont even know what to do.’ It’s Gut-wrenching.”

Gunner was stolen from the front seat of Cody’s Semi Truck while he was inside a truck stop. After Cody realized what had happened, he searched everywhere he could knowing that time was not on his side.

“We were out looking for hours, basically the whole day but I had to leave, I had a load to deliver.”

Barely being able to make it through his delivery, Cody returned home without a key piece of inventory... Gunner.

“We didn’t give up hope, we probably went a year and nothing.”

Until an animal shelter in Charleston, West Virginia found him… but there was only one problem, Cody now lives in Georgia.

“We said do not worry, we will find a way to make sure he gets to you,” said Kanawha, with the Charleston Humane Association.

Thanks to Facebook Kalysta Pioggia, who was up visiting her son in Charleston, stumbled across the animal shelter page where they were looking for someone to help transport Gunner from West Virginia to Georgia.. and it just so happened that she was coming right to Pooler.

“I’m from Beaufort but my dogs are out here, I board them in the Pooler so I knew I would need to come straight here to get my dogs so it seemed like a perfect coincidence that he needed a ride and I didn’t mind a furry hitchhiker,” said Pioggia.

After two years, Gunner is headed home right where he always was…in the front seat next to Cody.

Cody says that this whole experience has brought so much positivity to his life and he wants to thank everyone who had a part in getting Gunner back home.

