Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office opens public comment section

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Residents of Beaufort County will be able to voice their concerns and praise on how the law enforcement agency is performing.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has posted a public comment section on their website as part of their accreditation process, that process involves a third party reviewing the performance of the sheriff’s office.

The process is done through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., or CALEA, for short. CALEA goes through different aspects of law enforcement data year-by-year to ensure that departments are being held to their own standards.

A new aspect of this year’s review is direct public comments. Residents of Beaufort County can tell CALEA how they feel the Sheriff’s Office is performing through the comment portal.

“The portal allows our community to provide feedback on commendations, quality of service and other information relevant to the accreditation process,” said Angela Viens, Public Information Officer with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

To get to the public comment portal, click here.

