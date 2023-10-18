Sky Cams
Early voting in Beaufort County starts Monday

Beaufort County
(WTOC)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Early voting in Beaufort County starts Oct. 23. Beaufort County residents can expect to see county-wide referendums on their ballots, and also some local town council elections.

There are four early voting centers across the county, shown on your screen. County-wide, voters will decide on whether or not to approve the $439 million bond referendum for the Beaufort County School District.

Looking at some of the local ballots, Port Royal residents will be voting for mayor and a couple of town council seats. Bluffton will see a similar vote, with candidates for mayor and town council. Bluffton’s early voting center is one of the largest, to accommodate the area’s growth.

“Bluffton, depending on where we’re at in the census is probably the largest municipality in the county now. It’s between us and Hilton Head, so they’ve got to be able to accommodate all the people that we have, that are going to want to vote,” Town Manager Stephen Steese said.

Steese says that if you have questions, to contact the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County, who is in charge of all things elections. I spoke with the board’s director, who says preparation for voting is a major help, for example, making sure your address is up to date, and coming with a valid ID.

“Pull up a sample ballot so you will know what will be on you ballot. Be educated before you come, that will eliminate some of the time you spend reading the ballot. So educate yourself before coming to the poll, and make it a plan. Plan when you’re going to vote,” Director Marie Smalls said.

Early voting ends on Nov. 3. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

