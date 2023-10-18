Johnny Mercer statue to return to Ellis Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A statue of a Savannah icon will soon make its return to Ellis Square.

The Johnny Mercer statue was removed for repairs after it was vandalized earlier this year.

The statue is set to be re-installed in Ellis Square on Tuesday, October 24th at 8 a.m.

If you walk through Ellis Square now, you’ll see a construction sign warning people not to step in the holes where the statue used to sit.

Now, after six months of restoration work...many are getting excited to welcome Mercer back.

WTOC spoke with Diane Parker who is a member of the Friends of Johnny Mercer...the group helping to organize the statue’s return.

She says the statue has been worked on at a foundry near Atlanta.

The statue suffered damage near Mercer’s feet after being vandalized and is being restored using materials it was originally built with.

It’s no secret that Mercer’s roots run deep here in the Hostess City.

According to Friends of Johnny Mercer, the Savannah native is an acclaimed lyricist who wrote more than 1,400 songs and helped create Capital Records.

Parker says she’s excited to have this statue back in such a prominent area to highlight Mercer’s importance to the city.

“It means so much to local Savannahians as well as all of our tourists that visit from around the world to truly see something like the statue of Johnny where you can actually go up to him and respectfully put an arm around him or just pose with him,” said Diane Parker, board member of Friends of Johnny Mercer.

Parker says the group did talk about adding some sort of fencing around the statue once it is reinstalled here to prevent future vandalism but decided not to so that people could still feel connected to the Mercer statue.

She also says that the group hopes to eventually add a QR code near the statue that will take visitors to an interactive website to help people learn more about Mercer.

