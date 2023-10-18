Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Malinda Hodge wins race for Chatham Co. District 2 commissioner seat

By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a new face heading to the Chatham County Commission.

Tuesday’s runoff election between Malinda Hodge and David Tootle stood as a run off election for the District 2 seat.

This race has been a long one, according to both candidates, as they have chased the District 2 seat ever since it was announced that there would be a special election.

However, after months and two election cycles, Malinda Hodge has secured her spot on the Chatham County Commission.

“It means more to me than I can express with them. Your words I am the daughter of the district I was born here in Savannah I’ve lived in the district my entire life I choose to live in Savannah. It’s my home by choice but it’s such an honor to be able to work in this capacity and just to be in to be able to deal with a governance with my own community. I feel so fortunate,” said Hodge.

This election claimed the open seat left by the late Larry “Gator” Rivers who passed in April. Since then, his wife has been stepping in in his absence until a new commissioner could be elected.

Since Rivers had not finished ¾ of his term a special election was required.

Hodge says that after this process, she is more than ready to jump out of campaign mode and begin her journey as a commissioner.

“I’m ready, I’m ready to hit the ground running to put in the work to learn what’s happening, what’s going on and where I can make a difference.”

And as her support system?

“GO MALINDA, team Malinda!”

Unwavering.

As far as what is next for competitor David Tootle...

“We will see I’m gonna take a few weeks of rest and see how things go spend some time with my kids,” said Tootle.

In the face of defeat, Tootle says he is proud of what he and his team have done in this election.

“I think we were competitive in a very blue district. We raised our numbers from September, so I just think we are holding our heads. Hi, we are really looking at the glass half full.”

Although Hodge has more than 61% of the vote, remember, the board of elections still needs to certify these results.

Malinda Hodge is now gearing up to take her place as the District 2 Chatham County Commissioner.

To view the results, head to our Election Results page.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people shot on Harrison Street in Savannah
One dead, two injured after shooting on Harrison Street in Savannah
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Montgomery Landings Apartments
2 people injured following shooting at Montgomery Landings Apartments
Savannah man arrested in connection to structure fires and burglary
800 people gathered in Johnson Square for outdoor dinner known as Le Diner En Blanc

Latest News

Savannah candidate forum
Victorian, Thomas Square Neighborhood Association hosts Savannah candidate forum
Karen Williams running for mayor of Pooler
Karen Williams running for mayor of Pooler
Karen Williams running for mayor of Pooler
THE News at 5
Voting for Chatham County’s Second District Board of Commissioners underway