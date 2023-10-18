Rotary Club of Savannah welcomes special guests, discusses literacy in Savannah-Chatham schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rotary Club of Savannah welcomed a special guest at their meeting Monday to discuss the science behind literacy.

At the meeting, which was attended by Savannah-Chatham County School board superintendent Dr. Denise Watts and Representative Buddy Carter, Rick Roney spoke on how school systems can improve by improving how literacy is taught.

Dr. Watts shared that training is rolling in the school district to transition from balanced literacy, to implementing the science of reading approach. Both believe these steps are vital to improving literacy moving forward.

“One of the excuses we’ve made for our educational system is that we can’t educate our kids because they are poor. The opposite is true. We can’t solve poverty unless we increase literacy,” said Rick Roney, Chatham Educational Alliance.

Roney says a school district in Pennsylvania similar to Chatham’s integrated the system years ago.

That school went from around 44% of students reading at a third grade level to more than 80% in six years.

