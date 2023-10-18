Sky Cams
Savannah Technical College hosting interactive cooking event Thursday

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Culinary Institute is training the next chefs who will be running some of our best restaurants in a few years.

The instructors at Savannah Tech’s program are giving you the chance to get a tasty education too.

The school is hosting an interactive cooking event with hands-on demonstrations.

Savannah Technical College is preparing to host an interactive event led by Savannah Culinary Institute instructors.

Bistro Savoir Interactive will include hands-on chef demonstrations paired with wines.

Guests will be able to taste and participate, learning special cooking techniques for unique dishes.

The event is Nov. 2 at 5:45 p.m. in the Eckburg Auditorium on Savannah Tech’s White Bluff Road campus.

Tickets are $125 and proceeds support the Patrick Ansley Williams Memorial Scholarship at Savannah Technical College.

