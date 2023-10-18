Tony Davis running for mayor of Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - All council seats and mayor are up for grabs in Pooler.

Tony Davis is making his first run at an elected office, ready to bring his business background to city hall.

“The biggest thing for me for running for mayor is to help the city grow more differently in a positive way. I think we’ve got a lot of stuff coming really quick,” said Davis.

If you choose Davis as the next mayor of Pooler, he says his focus will be on infrastructure and recreation.

“That’s where it all starts is making sure the children are bettering their lives for the future. I mean that’s what we wanted when we were growing up, we want to be better than our parents and our parents should feel the same way and I want my kids to do the same thing. I want them to be better than what I’ve done in my lifetime.”

He feels leading this city is a way to ensure that and explains why he deserves your vote to do so.

“What makes me unique is the sales experience that I had in the past of problem solving, so I think that’s the issue in politics now is you get people in there that like to argue and not solve the problem. I’m there to solve the problem or help get people together to solve the problem and move forward.”

There are still a few weeks left to cast your ballot early, with election day following on November 7th.

