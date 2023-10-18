Top Teacher : Jessica Ruffner

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Teaching art is a passion Jessica Ruffner has turned into a career at Marshpoint Elementary School.

“Art teaching is something I have always wanted to do. I didn’t think I would end up in the elementary world. Now that I’m here I really love it. There are so many different opportunities. So yeah, I’m really happy in elememtary art.”

Ruffner says she loves helping her students build confidence and draw out their artistic expression.

“I don’t think we listen enough to kids ideas and really taking time to think what they want to say in their artwork. Motivating them and getting them to keep trying. Nothing has to be perfect, I’m big into making mistakes with mistakes make art, we just kind of build from there.”

“She is amazing. She is always willing to do anything for our school. and for our students,” Principal Susan Ambrose said.

“I mean she is always willing to go above and beyond. She’s here weekends, nights, willing to do whatever to help the kids.”

“That I’m here for them that I care about them. I’m here to support them.”

“It’s pushing them to try something new, or try something again. They feel like they failed at to never really give up on themselves.”

Jessica Ruffner this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

