Victorian, Thomas Square Neighborhood Association hosts Savannah candidate forum

Savannah candidate forum
Savannah candidate forum(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Victorian Neighborhood Association hosted a political forum to help residents get to know the candidates they’ll be voting for on election day just a few weeks from now.

The forum primarily consisted of candidates for Savannah District 2, as well as Post 1 and Post 2 Alderman at Large and Mayoral candidates. The candidates had three minutes to introduce themselves and share why they believe they were best qualified for the position.

President of the Victorian Neighborhoods Association, Nancy Maia, shared why hosting this forum was so important to the community.

“It’s critically important. I think that there are so many issues currently in the city that effect our neighborhoods and there are so many candidates running. That I think for the average neighbor, for the average resident, it’s really difficult to figure out how to find out adequate information.”

The floor was opened up for a question and answer segment so that community members had the opportunity to ask candidates about their pressing questions.

