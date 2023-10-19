Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Addressing the need for foster parents in Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is a national shortage of foster parents and you might not realize that the issue is more severe in Savannah than many other places.

And you wouldn’t realize that because it’s something that is not talked about much. That is why Mary Gossard and Melissa Blackdhea joined Morning Break on Thursday.

They are with the National Youth Advocate Program, NYAP, an organization that advocates for children, youth and families.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-16 near mile marker 145 in Bryan County
Jury finds man not guilty of two 2018 murders, another shooting
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
24th annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns to Richmond Hill
Malinda Hodge
Malinda Hodge wins race for Chatham Co. District 2 commissioner seat
Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce hosts economic luncheon
Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce hosts economic luncheon

Latest News

November is National Runaway Prevention Month
November is National Runaway Prevention Month
Menu concept changes at the Emporium
Menu concept changes at the Emporium
November is National Runaway Prevention Month
November is National Runaway Prevention Month
Menu concept changes at the Emporium
Menu concept changes at the Emporium