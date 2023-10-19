Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Celebrate Together event held at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at the Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern University celebrated together on Thursday.

The annual Celebrate Together event has been a tradition on the campus for decades. It’s a chance for the whole Georgia Southern community to come together during Homecoming week and get engaged.

The event is a festival of academic and student organizations with more than 70 booths.

President Kyle Marrero says it’s important to get students, faculty, and staff out together to show their school spirit.

“This has been a tradition that’s been around for over 20 years, and we’re thrilled they brought it back the last 3 years post-consolidation and have all of our campus and community come together, as you see today,” Marrero said.

Georgia Southern’s Homecoming football game is this Saturday in Statesboro.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-16 near mile marker 145 in Bryan County
One person is dead following a house fire late Wednesday night on Mayer Avenue, according to...
Body found after house fire on Wilmington Island
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
24th annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns to Richmond Hill
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again
Jury finds man not guilty of two 2018 murders, another shooting

Latest News

One person is dead following a house fire late Wednesday night on Mayer Avenue, according to...
Body found after house fire on Wilmington Island
Savannah Police: Dead baby boy found in trash and feces-covered apartment, appeared malnourished
McIntosh County commissioners pass resolution to support local shrimpers
McIntosh County commissioners pass resolution to support local shrimpers
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
Judge still considering motion to ban Quando Rondo from Chatham Co. while awaiting trial