Celebrate Together event held at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at the Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern University celebrated together on Thursday.

The annual Celebrate Together event has been a tradition on the campus for decades. It’s a chance for the whole Georgia Southern community to come together during Homecoming week and get engaged.

The event is a festival of academic and student organizations with more than 70 booths.

President Kyle Marrero says it’s important to get students, faculty, and staff out together to show their school spirit.

“This has been a tradition that’s been around for over 20 years, and we’re thrilled they brought it back the last 3 years post-consolidation and have all of our campus and community come together, as you see today,” Marrero said.

Georgia Southern’s Homecoming football game is this Saturday in Statesboro.

