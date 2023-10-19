Dry today, showers and storms possible Friday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday will start out slightly warmer with morning lows in the lower 50s around Savannah with some upper 40s for inland communities.

We’ll remain dry today with temperatures warming to the mid 70s by lunchtime. There will be a few clouds around this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Quiet and comfortable weather continues this evening!

Slightly warmer weather builds in this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/ThIzQx5vmy — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) October 19, 2023

Friday morning lows will be in mid 50s, but we’ll still be a few degrees below average to start the day. Our next cold front moves in on Friday afternoon, with our best chance of showers arriving Friday afternoon into the early evening. There is a marginal risk for severe weather. A storm or two will be possible with brief heavy rain, gusty wind and a few lightning strikes. This rain could dampen early Friday evening plans, make sure you have your rain gear!

The front moves offshore late Friday into Saturday, leading into a great weekend. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s with afternoon highs in the mid 70s this weekend. Saturday and Sunday look dry with plenty of sunshine!

Dry weather extends into next week with morning lows in the low to mid 50s along with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Tammy has formed east of the Windward Islands. This system will turn north and head north, gaining a little strength along the way. Tammy is expected to become a Category One hurricane by Sunday, but is not expected to impact land as a hurricane.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.