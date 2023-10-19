The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 10

The End Zone
The End Zone(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 10 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday, Oct. 19:

  • Memorial Day at Thomas Jefferson
  • Hilton Head Christian at John Paul II
  • Pierce County at Windsor Forest
  • Johnson at Groves
  • Bulloch Academy at Frederica Academy

Friday, Oct. 20:

  • Savannah Christian at Beach
  • Calvary Day at Savannah Country Day
  • Long County at Liberty County
  • Islands at New Hampstead
  • Brantley County at Tattnall County
  • Jenkins County at Montgomery County
  • Hilton Head Island at James Island
  • Statesboro at Bradwell Institute
  • Pelham at Bacon County
  • Thomas Heyward at Pinewood Prep
  • Benedictine at Wayne County
  • Beaufort Academy at Colleton Prep
  • Savannah at Screven County
  • Claxton at Metter
  • McIntosh County at ECI
  • North Charleston at Beaufort
  • May River at Bluffton
  • Hilton Head Prep at Trinity Collegiate
  • Jeff Davis at Worth County
  • Pinewood Christian at St. Andrew’s
  • Jenkins at Coffee
  • South Effingham at Brunswick
  • Appling County at Vidalia

