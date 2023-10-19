Sky Cams
Judge still considering motion to ban Quando Rondo from Chatham Co. while awaiting trial

This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. Bowman was jailed on gang and drug charges on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Will rapper Quando Rondo be banned from Chatham County? That was the question surrounding a court hearing Thursday as the Savannah native faces drug and gang charges.

Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman appeared during a virtual hearing with Judge Tammy Stokes on Thursday.

State prosecutors want Bowman barred from entering Chatham County while he awaits trial because they say his presence poses a danger to people in the county.

Bowman’s lawyer on the other hand said the rapper has not violated his bond terms and shouldn’t be banned.

State prosecutors asked the judge to prohibit Bowman from entering Chatham County except under certain conditions. The State also asked that Bowman be barred from contacting a friend, who WTOC is not naming.

In recent court filings, prosecutors say Bowman or members of a group he was with were targets of this September shooting on Skidaway Road.

The State claims that shooting was in retaliation for a July homicide in Garden City.

In his motion, Assistant District Attorney Brian DeBlasiis says, “These incidents show that there are individuals or groups of individuals that are actively seeking to harm the defendant.” And that, “the defendant’s continued presence in Chatham County poses a significant risk to members of our community.

A court document from Bowman’s lawyer Kimberly Copeland in response says Bowman is not a threat and hasn’t violated his bond conditions.  Copeland writes, “Bowman nor anyone on his security team were the target or intended victims of the shooting...or any other shootings that have occurred in Chatham County.”

Bowman, along with 18 other defendants, face drug and gang charges. The rapper is accused of managing the Rollin’ 60′s criminal street gang.

Judge Tammy Stokes allowed Bowman to remain released on a $100,000 bond back in July.

The district attorney’s office said they did not want to comment about the hearing.

Quando Rondo’s legal team said they will respect the court’s decision.

Judge Stokes has not yet ruled on this motion and it’s unclear when she plans to do so.

