One dead after house fire on Mayer Ave.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a house fire late Wednesday night on Mayer Avenue, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

Police say the call arrived at 10:53 p.m. for a home in the 7000 block of Mayer Avenue. They say one person was able to make it out of the home.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out, and that is when they found the victim.

Neighbors tell WTOC a dog also was killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

