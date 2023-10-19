Residents sue county over Sapelo Island zoning change

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People who live on Sapelo Island are appealing a recent re-zoning decision by the McIntosh County Board of Commissioners.

You may remember just last month, the commission voted to more than double the maximum square footage of homes on the island.

The island contains the Gullah-Geechee community Hog Hammock and members have long stated concerns of rising property taxes as a result of the rezoning. Now, they’re preparing to fight the ordinance in court.

The filing of the appeal effectively pauses any enforcement of the new zoning regulations until a decision is made in the case.

In a special-called meeting Thursday, McIntosh County Commissioners approved a law firm to represent them in the case. The 35-page appeal, filed by nine Sapelo residents, raises the concerns of the Hog Hammock Community. Miriam Gutman is an attorney for the nine residents.

“If this ordinance is to go into effect, it would allow increased development, specifically much bigger houses on much bigger tracks of land. We believe, based on what has happened in similar communities, that would cause property values to rise substantially, which would cause property taxes to rise substantially,” Southern Poverty Law Center Senior Attorney, Miriam Gutman said.

The appeal claims the new zoning ordinance violates Georgia’s zoning procedure law due to “failure to publish text” of the amendment’s changes, “failure to hold properly noticed meetings”, citing transportation issues taking the ferry from the island to the meeting on the mainland, and “failure to afford interested citizens a meaningful opportunity to be heard” – stating that there weren’t enough opportunities for public hearings on the matter.

“There’s a lot of problems as the text was amended, how the meetings were held, how changes were made, where meetings were held, and it left the community without the knowledge and participation in the process they were entitled to have,” Gutman said.

Descendants of the island say they’re frustrated.

“This is not how our government should function. This is not what land and liberty is supposed to look like. This is not what a government of the people should look like,” Josiah Watts said.

The appeal also claims the zoning is void, since the county didn’t follow Georgia’s Open Meetings Law - prohibiting the public from recording all three meetings on the matter, and only allowing media to record one meeting via cell phone.

Commissioner Roger Lotson, who represents Sapelo Island, voted against the ordinance in the past.

“It is unfortunate that we, being the Board of Commissioners, the descendants, and all other parties were not able to sit around the table and come to some mutual agreement… I personally hope a resolution will be made that will address the concerns of the county, but at the same time, address the monumental concerns of the descendants of the island,” Lotson said.

Commissioner Davis Poole, who voted in favor of the ordinance, wouldn’t comment on the lawsuit but had this to say to his constituents.

“I feel that we made a very fair decision in this matter. I know there’s a lot of emotions around there, because it’s history, history, history. The reality is, in my opinion, this is a very fair decision that we made,” Poole said.

The county has 30 days from when they were served to file their response to the appeal.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.