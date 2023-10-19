Sky Cams
Savannah Police: Dead baby boy found in trash and feces-covered apartment, appeared malnourished

(MGN)
By Madeline Hunt
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A dead baby boy was found inside a trash and feces-covered apartment in September. Those are just some of the disturbing details revealed in a newly obtained police report from the Savannah Police Department.

The police report calls the baby’s death sudden and suspicious. This is the sixth suspicious infant death investigation in Savannah in the past two years.

The report says an officer responded to a call for an unresponsive seven-month-old boy just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Police say paramedics, who arrived at the scene first, told the officer the baby was dead and showed signs of being malnourished. The report says the officer saw the infant laying on his back in the living room and agreed the baby looked malnourished.

Police described the entire apartment as covered in trash and feces.

Police say they contacted the baby’s father who said he gave his son milk around 3 p.m. that day before putting him in a car seat upstairs. The father told police he checked on his son several hours later and that’s when he discovered that his son was not breathing.

Police say the father called 911 and dispatch instructed him to give his son CPR.

The baby’s mother and father both told authorities their son had no pre-existing medical conditions.

The police report indicates there were four other children inside that apartment when officers arrived. Police noted pieces of foam being used as beds for the other children upstairs.

No one has been charged in this case. WTOC Investigates will continue to follow this case and update when we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

