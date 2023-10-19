SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Watts meets with parents at town hall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Watts will be hitting her 75th day on the job on Monday.

That means she will be shifting into the third phase of her 100-day plan. A plan she has put in place to help her and the district create a vision for the future.

Wednesday night’s meeting was part of what Superintendent Watts is calling her “listen and learn tour” which is part of her 100-day plan for the district. During this time she is holding community meetings to engage and hear what parents and teachers have to say about what they want done.

As a part of her first big movements in the district, Superintendent Watts has held two town hall meetings to hear directly from parents about what they see for the future of the district.

“As we chart forward and our school district, it is important that we have a shared vision and because I would consider myself an implant. I was not born and raised here so it’s very important that I learn from those who have.”

In hopes that they will be on the same track...

“I wake up every morning with the goal that everyone in the district can live a choice-filled life.”

This is only the second community meeting. Watts is planning at least three more. Throughout the night, priorities rose to the top - leading the way was raising literacy rates, teacher retention, and a focus on special education which has been the theme for both town meetings so far.

“Teacher retention and teacher compensation have come up in both of our town meetings that we have had to date. But I think one thing that is clear to me is that parents and teachers in the district do want to be involved and give their input and I am excited to be able to offer that to them.”

She says that she looks at this as a time to evaluate what is and is not working for the district and how she can guide her staff to success.

“In order for us to be successful, the path forward should not be on the backs of just one leader or an individual group. The path forward and how we will achieve success in this district will be because of everyone’s involvement.”

Dr. Watts says that you can expect the full report of her findings during her 100-day plan as well as a revised plan for the district in December.

