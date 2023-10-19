Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

St. Andrew’s hosts Scottish Games

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Andrew’s School hosted its annual Scottish Games.

The games honor the school’s traditional Scottish heritage.

Students are placed into one of six Scottish clans upon enrolling at the school. There was even a parade of those clans before the competition started.

Events included a sheaf toss, where a rake is used to hurl a stuffed bag over a bar.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-16 near mile marker 145 in Bryan County
One person is dead following a house fire late Wednesday night on Mayer Avenue, according to...
Body found after house fire on Wilmington Island
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
24th annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns to Richmond Hill
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again
Jury finds man not guilty of two 2018 murders, another shooting

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair
Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair underway in Statesboro
Rotary Club of Savannah
Rotary Club of Savannah welcomes special guests, discusses literacy in Savannah-Chatham schools
2023 Sunbelt Ag Expo
THE News at 5:30
24th annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns to Richmond Hill