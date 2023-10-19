St. Andrew’s hosts Scottish Games

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Andrew’s School hosted its annual Scottish Games.

The games honor the school’s traditional Scottish heritage.

Students are placed into one of six Scottish clans upon enrolling at the school. There was even a parade of those clans before the competition started.

Events included a sheaf toss, where a rake is used to hurl a stuffed bag over a bar.

