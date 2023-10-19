Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe to host episode of ‘First Take’ live on Savannah State’s campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe will host an episode of “First Take” live from the campus of Savannah State University, according to an email from a publicist.

Sharpe is a graduate of SSU. Both hosts are HBCU graduates.

The live show on Savannah State’s campus will be on Monday, Nov. 6 before the crew heads to Smith’s alma matter, Winston-Salem State University on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

