Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe to host episode of ‘First Take’ live on Savannah State’s campus

Savannah State University
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe will host an episode of “First Take” live from the campus of Savannah State University, according to an email from a publicist.

Sharpe is a graduate of SSU. Both hosts are HBCU graduates.

The live show on Savannah State’s campus will be on Monday, Nov. 6 before the crew heads to Smith’s alma matter, Winston-Salem State University on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

