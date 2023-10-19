Sky Cams
WTOC+ Series: Ghost Pirates return for season two

By Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates return to Enmarket Arena on Friday, Oct. 20, to begin season two.

The ECHL affiliate of the Las Vegas Golden Knights had a successful first season, setting records for season ticket sales and sold out games. In a limited digital series, we take a look at some new things coming in the region for the Ghost Pirates and what the coach and players are looking forward to.

