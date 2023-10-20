Busy weekend for Savannah with Pride Festival, Film Festival, Wag-o-ween

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City officials say this is one of the two busiest weekends here in downtown Savannah.

One reason for that is the Savannah Pride Festival which people are already here for Friday night’s festivities.

A parade for the Pride Festival will kick off at 8 o’clock.

For that parade, portions of Bryan Street, Broughton Street and Congress Street will be closed off.

That festival will continue Saturday, so officials say you can expect a bit more traffic in the area.

Saturday morning, another parade hits the area for Savannah State’s Homecoming.

For that, portions of East Broad Street, Broughton Street and MLK Boulevard will also be closed.

Folks with the city’s special events, film and tourism department say if you normally park on that parade route, you need to move your car soon.

“At six o’clock in the morning, we close that area down. All the cars are towed from there so there’s signs up everywhere, there’s notices out, please push that information out that if you’re along the Savannah State parade route which is East Broad, Broughton and MLK, and you guys are parked near one of those signs, that the car will be towed. We just have to do it in order to get all of the floats through safely,” said Edward Grant, assistant director, special events, film and tourism.

On top of all of that, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival will also be going on this weekend which will close off Broughton Street between Abercorn Street and Lincoln Street.

Not to mention all the dogs in costumes who will be downtown for Wag-o-ween.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.