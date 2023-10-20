Chatham Area Transit to launch new microtransit program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s being described as the Uber of public transportation.

A new Chatham Area microtransit program is promising riders an eco-friendly way to get around.

With this new microtransit service, riders in certain areas of Chatham County will be able to hail a ride on one of these electric vans using their phones.

The program will first be launched in four zones including the Crossroads, East Savannah, Southwest Chatham, and Islands areas.

Riders will be able to call or schedule a ride on an app to get around these zones in these battery powered vans.

Chatham Area Transit CEO Faye DiMassio says the program will add to the fixed routes and CAT mobility serves already offered.

“This is like that piece of our service, it’s like a missing link almost right now, that serves the market and the community in a way that it needs to be served,” said DiMassimo.

The transit system bought the electric vans using a $1.2 million federal grant.

CAT has two microtransit vehicles in its fleet with more expected to be added soon.

Technicians say the battery powered vans have a 110-mile range and will help reduce maintenance needs.

“We don’t have to bring them in. We don’t have to change the fluids. There’s no engine/oil, so none of that has to be done,” said David Flanders, Assistant COO for Assets and Maintenance.

CAT hasn’t announced what the cost for riders will be but DiMassimo says the transit system will soon undergo a fare study.

“We want it to be affordable, effective, efficient, and we want to be sure we’re serving the community,” said DiMassimo.

The microtransit system is expected to launch in some places in March with plans to eventually take the program countywide.

