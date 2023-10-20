Early access to the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival for kids with special needs

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival kicks off Friday night, but some folks were able to get an inside look at the fun earlier.

About 180 children with special needs in Bryan County, along with their families and teachers, were able to have the rides all to themselves in the early afternoon hours.

To make this portion of the event fun for everyone, the music was turned down and the rides were running much slower.

“I think it’s great really to get, to be able to do this for the children, especially because we want to service everybody in our local community,” Richmond Hill/Bryan County Chamber of Commerce CEO and President, Summer Beal said.

Beal helped organize the event and said she’s been preparing for months to make sure it was something everyone could enjoy.

“Some of the children, depending on what their situation is, some of them really need the quietness, they need the rides to be a little bit slower, so we make sure that happens for them,” Beal said.

Something Laura Dolan, an elementary school teacher who works with students that have disabilities, said is incredible.

“If they came on a regular night, it would be too crowded, it would be too loud, the kids wouldn’t be able to tolerate the lines or any of the super loud noises,” Dolan said.

Dolan said this is something her class has been looking forward to all year.

“We had a countdown that we have been doing since September, so we counted down every day until we were going to go to the Seafood Festival,” Dolan said.

She’s been bringing her students for the past 16 years and said she will continue to for years to come because of the amazing environment.

“That they allow us to come in here when there is no one else here and there is a no judgement zone all the time, it is so meaningful and it’s something every family looks forward to every single year. It’s like coming to Disney for us,” Dolan said.

The festival will be open to the rest of the public beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday.

