Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

GDOT wants feedback on possible roundabout at tricky intersection in Statesboro

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A tricky intersection in Statesboro could be getting a revamp, and the Georgia Department of Transportation wants your feedback.

GDOT is proposing that the intersection of South Main Street, Fair Road, and Brannen Street be replaced with a roundabout. They say it’s needed due to a high number of crashes at the intersection, which sees three streets and two railroad tracks come together at the same place.

GDOT says a roundabout can improve safety, reduce traffic congestion, and save money.

The proposed $8.3 million project will also add sidewalks to Brannen Street.

They are taking public comment for the proposal online.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police: Dead baby boy found in trash and feces-covered apartment, appeared malnourished
Savannah State University
Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe to host episode of ‘First Take’ live on Savannah State’s campus
One person is dead following a house fire late Wednesday night on Mayer Avenue, according to...
Body found after house fire on Wilmington Island
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again
Deadly crash on I-16 near mile marker 145 in Bryan County

Latest News

*
Two off-duty Chatham County officers injured in crash on Quacco Road
Deadly crash on I-16 near mile marker 145 in Bryan County
Nationally, the price per gallon is up about a nickel. In Lexington, the price per gallon is up...
Gov. Kemp renews State of Emergency extending gas tax suspension in Georgia
Train derails, hits viaduct in Yemassee