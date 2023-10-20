GDOT wants feedback on possible roundabout at tricky intersection in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A tricky intersection in Statesboro could be getting a revamp, and the Georgia Department of Transportation wants your feedback.

GDOT is proposing that the intersection of South Main Street, Fair Road, and Brannen Street be replaced with a roundabout. They say it’s needed due to a high number of crashes at the intersection, which sees three streets and two railroad tracks come together at the same place.

GDOT says a roundabout can improve safety, reduce traffic congestion, and save money.

The proposed $8.3 million project will also add sidewalks to Brannen Street.

They are taking public comment for the proposal online.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.