Man injured in shooting at Victory Mobile Home Park in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A man in Hinesville was injured in a shooting at the Victory Mobile Home Park Thursday night.

According to Hinesville Police, the shooting happened at about 7:40 p.m.

Police say the man was shot in the hip. The man was taken to the Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Hinesville Police says they do not know what led up to the shooting and they do not have a person of interest.

