Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Man poses as mannequin to rob shopping mall

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.
Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.(Śródmieście Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Poland (CNN) - A 22-year-old man in Warsaw, Poland, posed as a mannequin in a shop window and robbed businesses after the mall closed.

According to CNN affiliate TVN24, the poser allegedly stole clothes, jewelry and food on more than one occasion.

In one incident, surveillance images shared by police caught the suspect sliding under the gate into a store for some new clothes and enjoying a meal at a restaurant in the mall after it was closed.

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.
Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.(Śródmieście Police Department)

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police: Dead baby boy found in trash and feces-covered apartment, appeared malnourished
One person is dead following a house fire late Wednesday night on Mayer Avenue, according to...
Body found after house fire on Wilmington Island
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again
Savannah State University
Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe to host episode of ‘First Take’ live on Savannah State’s campus
Deadly crash on I-16 near mile marker 145 in Bryan County

Latest News

Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
Rep. Jim Jordan will try again for House gavel, but Republicans won’t back the hardline Trump ally
Despite the odds, an eighth grade girl in Texas has beat cancer twice.
Middle school student beats rare cancer twice: ‘My life turned upside down’
Biden said he was sending an “urgent budget request” to Congress on Friday, to cover emergency...
Biden: Security package an unprecedented commitment to Israel