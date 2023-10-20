Sky Cams
Ribbon cutting held for MGreen Productions

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The community celebrated a young Savannah business owner in a big way Thursday.

A crowd that filled the parking lot of the new and improved MGreen Productions, a Savannah based photography, video production and marketing company.

It was a ribbon cutting and toast to the owner, MiQuan Green.

He started this business when he was 12 years old.

Now, 10 years later, he’s celebrating a new, larger business in the Deerfield shopping Plaza off Abercorn Street.

“I am grateful to the entire community for showing up and celebrating not just MiQuan Green, but celebrating the business that this community helped build. Let’s continue to be great. Let’s continue to build something great,” said Green.

Green was also named a Georgia Outstanding Citizen and one of the state’s top 30 under 30.

