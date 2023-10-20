Sky Cams
Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 2023 Chamber Business Awards Banquet

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce honored local businesses and people with their 2023 Chamber Business Awards Banquet.

Some of the businesses honored were the Chatham Area Transit Authority and the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity.

WTOC spoke with the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce on why events like this are important for the community.

“We’re taking a second to pause and recognize our businesses around the community that do great work- not only in their business and for their employees but also around our area and are civic-involved. So it’s a great opportunity to stop, recognize the great work that our businesses are doing around the community,” said Bert Brantley, the president and CEO of the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce.

