Savannah Police car involved in crash on Abercorn St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash happened on the Southside of Savannah Thursday night involving a Savannah Police car.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Abercorn Street near the Truman Parkway.

A Savannah Police car crashed into a pole while another car crashed across the street.

Another Savannah Police officer told WTOC that the officer involved in the crash is expected to be ok.

EMS took the other driver to the hospital.

There were no lanes blocked off at the time of this crash.

We have reached out to Savannah Police for more information.

